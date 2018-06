Turkey heads toward a currency crisis as lira goes into free fall

The lira’s 21 per cent loss this year,

The lira was already on course for its worst month since 2008 when it plunged to a new record Wednesday, a sign that the central bank’s apparent refusal to step in is giving traders free reign to bet against it. It sank as much as 5.2 per cent.the second worst in emerging markets, is close to exceeding the decline in Argentina’s peso.