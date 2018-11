U.S. stocks extended gains after the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said rates are “just below” the range of a neutral policy. The dollar slid.



The S&P 500 surged to session highs, and the 10-year yield turned negative as investors speculated the Fed may be close to pausing on rate hikes. Technology and health care shares paced gains. The dollar fell for the first time in four days, while the Japanese yen rallied.





Trade also remained in focus, with automakers tumbling after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and renewed his haranguing of General Motors for closing U.S. plants. Trump heads to the Group of 20 meeting tomorrow where investors will look for progress in his trade war with China. In company news, Salesforce.com surged after reporting strong third-quarter results, while Tiffany tumbled on its earnings. West Texas crude traded around $51 a barrel after U.S. stockpiles increased more than expected.





«Мягкий» тон выступления председателя ФРС Пауэлла привел к снижению курса доллара, росту рынка акций



