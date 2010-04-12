Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Валютный рынок в контексте Валютный рынок в контексте + Додати

Какой процент сбережений вы держите в валюте?

1. Нет сбережений в валюте 10% 96
2. до 20% 5% 49
3. от 20% до 50% 7% 69
4. от 50% до 75% 14% 132
5. более 75% 64% 608
Всього голосів : 954
Додано: Сер 12 гру, 2018 08:48



никто никуда не ушел))

там были и есть "наши люди"



Do Jews control the Federal Reserve System?

Who Controls the Federal Reserve System?



The Federal Reserve System is divided into two parts: the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, located in Washington DC, and the Federal Reserve District Banks, located throughout the United States. Here is the official website of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors:



If you examine this page, you will see that there are five members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. You will also see that all five(5) of the board members are Jewish. This is a numerical representation of 100%. Why is this important? It’s important because Jews only constitute about 2% of the United States population*. So the odds that all five members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors would be Jewish are infinitesimally small. Here are the five members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors:



Benjamin S. Bernanke - Jewish

Donald L. Kohn - Jewish

Kevin M. Warsh - Jewish

Randall S. Kroszner - Jewish

Frederic S. Mishkin - Jewish



Now, if you examine the presidents of the twelve Federal Reserve District Banks, you will discover a similar pattern of Jewish over-representation. Here is the section of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors’ website that lists the twelve Federal Reserve District Banks and their respective presidents:



If you examine this section, you will see that there are twelve Federal Reserve Bank presidents. You will also see that nine(9) of the twelve presidents are Jewish. This is a numerical representation of 75%. Again, this is important because Jews only comprise about 2% of the United States population*, so the chances that nine of the twelve Federal Reserve Bank presidents would be Jewish are incredibly miniscule. Here are the twelve presidents of the Federal Reserve District Banks:



FRB of Boston: Eric S. Rosengren - Jewish

FRB of New York: Timothy F. Geithner - Jewish

FRB of Philadelphia: Charles I. Plosser - Jewish

FRB of Richmond: Jeffrey M. Lacker - Jewish

FRB of St. Louis: James B. Bullard - Jewish

FRB of Minneapolis: Gary H. Stern - Jewish

FRB of Kansas City: Thomas M. Hoenig - Jewish

FRB of Dallas: Richard W. Fisher - Jewish

FRB of San Francisco: Janet L. Yellen - Jewish

FRB of Cleveland: Sandra Pianalto - gentile

FRB of Atlanta: Dennis P. Lockhart - gentile

FRB of Chicago: Charles L. Evans - gentile



This extreme numerical over-representation of Jews among the members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve District Bank presidents cannot be explained away as a coincidence or as the result of mere random chance. You must ask yourself how such an incredibly small and extremely unrepresentative minority ethnic group that only represents about 2% of the American population could so completely dominate the highest levels of the United States Federal Reserve System?(19/05/2008)



за 10 лет кое-что изменилось, но суть осталась

