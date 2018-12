Додано: Сер 19 гру, 2018 18:40

zzzzzz написав: Господа, когда ФРС огласит свое решение ? Господа, когда ФРС огласит свое решение ?

The final Federal Reserve interest rate decision of the year is here.At 2:00 p.m. ET, the Fed is expected to announce a 25 basis point increase in the target range for its benchmark interest rate for the fourth time this year. This increase would set the Fed’s benchmark rate in a band of 2.25%-2.5%, the highest since the spring of 2008. It would mark the 9th interest rate increase since the financial crisis.Along with Wednesday’s policy decision, the Fed will also release an updated set of economic forecasts, which includes the Fed’s dot plot that shows FOMC members’ expected path for interest rates over the coming years.At 2:30 p.m. ET, Fed chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference to discuss the central bank’s decision and updated forecast. This will be Powell’s fourth press conference of the year. Beginning in 2019, he will hold a press conference after all eight of the Fed’s policy meetings.