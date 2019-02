Trump to meet China's trade chief





The second day of high level talks will take place on Friday between U.S. and China trade negotiators.The talks will reach another level as President Trump will meet with China’s top trade negotiator, Liu He, in Washington, according to Bloomberg.The U.S. is trying to come up with a preliminary deal before tariffs on some Chinese imports more than double on Mar. 1.On that day, a 90-day truce would end that President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to when they met in Argentina late last year.As the discussions continued Thursday, reports emerged that negotiators are working on memorandums of understanding that would form the basis of a final deal.It would cover areas including agriculture, non-tariff barriers, services, technology transfer and intellectual property, according to a person briefed on the talks.