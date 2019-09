Poll: Majority of Americans say impeachment inquiry into Trump is necessary



Washington (CNN)A majority of Americans say they think Congress opening an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is necessary, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.The poll, conducted by YouGov, showsAmericans split on whether Trump deserves to be impeached over his actions in the handling of matters concerning Ukraine, withdeserve to be impeached over his actions andTwenty-two percent say it's too soon to say, according to the poll.When it comes to Trump's actions concerning Ukraine,-- including most Democrats --while-- including most Republicans -- saythe poll notes. Thirty-one percent say Trump's actions may have been improper but were nonetheless legal.The CBS poll was conducted between September 26 and 27 and was taken among a nationally representative sample of 2,059 US residents. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 points.