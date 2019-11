Ukraine Receives IMF Support But Must Accelerate Reforms

April 4, 2017



… but reforms must accelerate



To speed up growth that will allow Ukraine to catch up, the government has to act on the following challenges:



inefficient state-owned enterprises still account for a large share of the economy, stifling growth and constituting a large drag on public finances;

the agricultural land market remains underdeveloped due to a moratorium on the sale of land, limiting the expansion of this key sector and leaving the rural population poor;

...

The IMF therefore urges reform and transparent privatization of state-owned enterprises, agricultural land reform to lift the moratorium on land sales, a comprehensive pension reform, including an increase in the effective retirement age to ensure the viability of Ukraine’s pension system and the ability to provide adequate pensions over time, and accelerated efforts in fighting corruption to achieve concrete results.