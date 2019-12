Додано: Суб 14 гру, 2019 22:56

zРадио написав: edvardd написав: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-54447-w



Исследование про позвоночных в целом, а человек исключен в частности.



We removed humans (Homo sapiens) from the data set as they were listed with a maximum lifespan of 120 years, which does not reflect the variability and the true global average lifespan (60.9–86.3 years) Исследование про позвоночных в целом, а человек исключен в частности.We removed humans (Homo sapiens) from the data set as they were listed with a maximum lifespan of 120 years, which does not reflect the variability and the true global average lifespan (60.9–86.3 years)

а дальше прочитать, слабо?We also examined whether lifespan estimates for humans significantly differed from their close relatives, including chimpanzees51,52 and extinct members of the Hominidae family, Denisovans53 (Homo denisova) and Neanderthals54 (Homo neanderthalensis). The lifespan clock estimated a 38.0 year lifespan for humans (hg19). The maximum lifespans of humans is a controversial topic55,56. In the past 200 years, the average life expectancy of humans has more than doubled because of modern medicine and changes in lifestyle57,58. Early humans have been reported to have a maximum life expectancy of 40 years57,58 less than half by modern standards23,38. Similarly, in chimpanzees the lifespan was estimated at 39.7 years. The maximum longevity of a chimpanzee in the wild is thought to be of a 55 years old female, however it is reported that many live to approximately 40 years of age23,59. We next estimated the lifespan of Denisovans and Neanderthals. We estimated that Denisovans and Neanderthals both had a lifespan of 37.8 years. This suggests that these extinct