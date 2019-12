currency board noun ECONOMICS, FINANCE, GOVERNMENT a government organization in some countries that controls the value of its country's currency, often by setting a fixed exchange rate with the currency of another country: The currency board in effect promises, if need be, to swap dollars for pesos at the stated parity without limit. A currency board has as its sole mission guaranteeing the value of the currency.

A currency board is an exchange rate regime based on the full convertibility of a local currency into a reserve one, by a fixed exchange rate and 100 percent coverage of the monetary supply backed up with foreign currency reserves. Therefore, in the currency board system there can be no fiduciary issuing of money. As defined by the IMF, a currency board agreement is “a monetary regime based on an explicit legislative commitment to exchange domestic currency for a specific foreign currency at a fixed exchange rate, combined with restrictions on the issuing authority”. For currency boards to work properly, there has to be a long-term commitment to the system and automatic currency convertibility. This includes, but is not limited to, a limitation on printing new money, since this would affect the exchange rate.