Wall Street analysts expect a decline of several percentage points in the dollar in 2020 to follow on the 2.6% drop seen in Q4. While the ripple effect of a weaker dollar impacts different companies in various ways, the list of companies that generate 50% or higher of their sales overseas includes Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Microsoft (MSFT).