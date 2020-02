Why The Hermès Birkin Bag is a Better Investment Than Gold

Skip the gold and steer away from the tumbling stock market, according to a new study the best option for long-term investors is to buy a Hermès Birkin bag.According Baghunter, an online marketplace for buying and selling handbags, the Birkin bag outpaced both the S&P 500 and the price of gold in the last 35 years— a time period chosen to reflect the date when Birkin bags were first produced in 1981. They say that the annual return on a Birkin was 14.2%, compared to the S&P average of 8.7% a year and gold’s -1.5%.