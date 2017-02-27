RSS
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС
Какой курс доллара вы прогнозируете на конец первого квартала 2020 года?

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС 4.9 5 262
ниже 23
6%
16
23.01-23.50
10%
27
23.51-24.0
12%
31
24.01-24.5
17%
45
24.51-25.0
12%
32
25.01-25.5
15%
40
25.51-26
9%
23
выше 26
18%
48
Всього голосів : 262
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 03 лют, 2020 06:59

ЗЫ

Hong Kong researchers have already developed a vaccine for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus – but need time to test it, according to infectious diseases expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung.
Scientists in mainland China and the United States were also separately racing to produce a vaccine for the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 100 people and infected thousands.
Yuen, chair of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong, revealed that his team was working on the vaccine and had isolated the previously unknown virus from the city’s first imported case.
“We have already produced the vaccine, but it will take a long time to test on animals,” Yuen said, without giving a specific time frame on when it would be ready for patients.
Libo
Повідомлень: 7735
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 330 раз.
Подякували: 3851 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 03 лют, 2020 07:32

  Libo написав:Shanghai is down 8% in early action.

Notice about stock market in #China. No one is allowed to sell when the market resume on Feb. 3. Biding price to be controlled before opening, no net sell before Feb. 7. Needs special permission for sales over 10M yuan. #CCP fearing market crash #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak

мимокрокодил
 
Повідомлень: 5
З нами з: 31.01.17
Подякував: 16 раз.
Подякували: 0 раз.
 
