headshaker написав: Well, what's totally out of my understanding is why the hell CV for government satellite organization is being solicited not in the national language, which, at least formerly, happened to be Ukrainian (or I missed something regarding the latter and English is the only way to communicate among new monkeys)?
(дуже стислий вільний переклад: якого біса вони там наполягають, що усі заявки мають бути англійською? - чи я щось прогледів, і ми змінили державну мову?)
Це не зовсім англійська від носіїв мови... З нагального: beyond my understanding formerly=in the past (formally теж не зовсім те) solicited - не зовсім те, тощо
Well, your guess is correct, and I'm not a native speaker. Are you surprised?
Soliciting is exactly the word describing[to describe] all [the?] efforts, mindset, and abilities of present government members[members of the present goverment], at the very least - what they did [have done in] recent years ["recently", "over the last few years"?] . And no matter one's language or any other proficiency[?], it stinks [?] to have anything in common with such [a type?] type of people.
Друже, я в м'якій формі звернув Вашу увагу на недосконалості Вашого твору. Повторюся, "CV ... is being solicited" - техаська різанина бензопилкою по вухах. І "solicit" - зовсім не те. Раджу користуватися тлумачними словниками для з'ясування відтінків значень. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/solicit https://www.thefreedictionary.com/solicit Для CV - to request. Для боротьби із сумнівами - пошук Гугл, "solicit CV" та "request/submit CV". Успіхів в опануванні англобюрократизмів.
