Well, what's totally out of my understanding is why the hell CV for government satellite organization is being solicited not in the national language, which , at least formerly , happened to be Ukrainian (or I missed something regarding the latter and English is the only way to communicate among new monkeys)?



(дуже стислий вільний переклад: якого біса вони там наполягають, що усі заявки мають бути англійською? - чи я щось прогледів, і ми змінили державну мову?)

Це не зовсім англійська від носіїв мови...

З нагального:

beyond my understanding

formerly=in the past (formally теж не зовсім те)

solicited - не зовсім те,

Well, your guess is correct, and I'm not a native speaker. Are you surprised?Soliciting is exactly the word describingallefforts, mindset, and abilities of present government members, at the very least - what they didrecent years. And no matter one's language or any other proficiency[?], it stinksto have anything in common with suchtype of people.