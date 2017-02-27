RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #<1 ... 3873387438753876

Какой курс доллара вы прогнозируете на конец первого квартала 2020 года?

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС 5 5 300
ниже 23
6%
18
23.01-23.50
9%
28
23.51-24.0
11%
33
24.01-24.5
18%
54
24.51-25.0
12%
36
25.01-25.5
17%
51
25.51-26
10%
29
выше 26
17%
51
Всього голосів : 300
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 лют, 2020 22:42

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Alex2007
Аватар користувача
1

 
Повідомлень: 1992
З нами з: 11.10.16
Подякував: 907 раз.
Подякували: 775 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 лют, 2020 23:25

  холява написав:
  Долярчик написав:Все ок!
.... все розумію!


А кто Вам дома это вслух прочитал ?

... я просто справді НЕуважно прочитав :oops: ... а поверхнево... :oops:
...я ще три роки тому написав це:
...хочете побачити майбутнього президента? - ось він! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F99H5wfVIw4 - наступний прогноз: - кінець/припинення війни на сході відбудеться вже у 2020р.!
Долярчик
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 7598
З нами з: 19.10.15
Подякував: 496 раз.
Подякували: 511 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 лют, 2020 23:36

  uaprofi написав:proftpd66

сегодня начал по 1,093 - чуть-чуть
если будем двигать постепенно к 1.05 - то буду каждый день по чуть чуть брать

заранее начали, тут паритет ждут некоторые
"Для української економіки прийнятний курс на рівні 12-ти гривень. Вище ми не можемо витримати" © А.Яценюк
Proofy
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1425
З нами з: 24.10.08
Подякував: 38 раз.
Подякували: 118 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 лют, 2020 23:46

холява
А кто Вам дома это вслух прочитал ?

Ржу))
Обожаю психиатров) и Ваш юмор
Alla77777
 
Повідомлень: 11
З нами з: 17.12.18
Подякував: 9 раз.
Подякували: 3 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 13 лют, 2020 00:40

  headshaker написав:
  centurionus написав:
  headshaker написав:
Well, what's totally out of my understanding is why the hell CV for government satellite organization is being solicited not in the national language, which, at least formerly, happened to be Ukrainian (or I missed something regarding the latter and English is the only way to communicate among new monkeys)?

(дуже стислий вільний переклад: якого біса вони там наполягають, що усі заявки мають бути англійською? - чи я щось прогледів, і ми змінили державну мову?)

Це не зовсім англійська від носіїв мови...
З нагального:
beyond my understanding
formerly=in the past (formally теж не зовсім те)
solicited - не зовсім те,
тощо


Well, your guess is correct, and I'm not a native speaker. Are you surprised?

Soliciting is exactly the word describing [to describe] all [the?] efforts, mindset, and abilities of present government members[members of the present goverment], at the very least - what they did [have done in] recent years ["recently", "over the last few years"?] . And no matter one's language or any other proficiency[?], it stinks [?] to have anything in common with such [a type?] type of people.

Друже, я в м'якій формі звернув Вашу увагу на недосконалості Вашого твору.
Повторюся, "CV ... is being solicited" - техаська різанина бензопилкою по вухах. І "solicit" - зовсім не те.
Раджу користуватися тлумачними словниками для з'ясування відтінків значень.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/solicit
https://www.thefreedictionary.com/solicit
Для CV - to request.
Для боротьби із сумнівами - пошук Гугл, "solicit CV" та "request/submit CV".
Успіхів в опануванні англобюрократизмів.
“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims... but accomplices”
― George Orwell
centurionus
 
Повідомлень: 938
З нами з: 07.10.09
Подякував: 257 раз.
Подякували: 286 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 3873387438753876
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют 1 ... 1674, 1675, 1676
Искатель » Пон 27 лют, 2017 17:04
16755 2091535
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 12 лют, 2020 23:25
greenozon
Вести с полей. Продуктовые рынки в валютном контексте 1 ... 37, 38, 39
Surfer » Сер 31 лип, 2019 03:53
380 68995
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 11 лют, 2020 15:44
zРадио
Валютный рынок в мире 1 ... 677, 678, 679
Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15
6783 1508194
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 09 лют, 2020 22:06
ЛОБ

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
ПУМБ (24502)
13.02.2020 00:35
Рынок ОВГЗ (1373)
13.02.2020 00:34
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.