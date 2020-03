Додано: Пон 16 бер, 2020 20:02

An Oregon police department is asking residents to stop calling 911 because they've run out of toilet paper



(CNN)As police across the US brace for continued emergency calls in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, one Oregon police department is dealing with 911 calls for an entirely different type of emergency: Residents are calling because they've run out of toilet paper.



The Newport Police Department put out a notice on Facebook urging residents to stop making emergency calls due to a toilet paper shortage.

"It's hard to believe that we even have to post this," the police wrote. "Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance."