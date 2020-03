Washington, DC – March 26, 2020. Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the following statement on Ukraine today:



“This last week, very good progress has been made in the discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement. Adoption of legislation to improve the bank resolution framework and on land reform would allow moving forward quickly with finalizing the parameters of the new arrangement, with larger access than previously envisaged.”