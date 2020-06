Додано: Сер 10 чер, 2020 11:52

Covid-19 recession will leave 'dire and long-lasting' scars, OECD warns



Chris Giles in London



Rich countries face a disappointing economic recovery from the historic downturn caused by the pandemic, which will leave deeper scars than any peacetime recession in the past 100 years, the OECD has warned.



In a downbeat set of forecasts, the international organisation said on Wednesday that although developed economies are likely to experience a rapid initial bounce-back from the recession, it would probably fall far short of bringing living standards back to their pre-pandemic level in early 2020.



The forecasts paint a far gloomier picture of the next few years than global equity markets, which have recovered sharply from their March lows as investors take a much more upbeat view about global prospects.



Laurence Boone, chief economist of the OECD, said the economic impact of coronavirus on unemployment, corporate bankruptcy and adjustments to normal life forced by social distancing would be large and would prevent a normal economic recovery from recession.



“Most people see a V-shaped recovery, but we think it’s going to stop half way,” she said. “By the end of 2021, the loss of income exceeds that of any previous recession over the last 100 years outside wartime, with dire and long-lasting consequences for people, firms and governments.”

