The Primary Market and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facilities were established with the approval of the Treasury Secretary and with $75 billion in equity provided by the Treasury Department from the CARES Act.
Нефтя вгору, дерево вгору.
|
|
|
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Додано: Вів 16 чер, 2020 08:09
Так все ж таки буде падваццатьшєсть найближчими тижнями чи ніт?
The Primary Market and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facilities were established with the approval of the Treasury Secretary and with $75 billion in equity provided by the Treasury Department from the CARES Act.
Нефтя вгору, дерево вгору.
Моя книга памяти: Таврика, Финростбанк, ТерраБанк, Платинум. Помню. Грущу.
|