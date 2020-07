Operating cash flow increased 42% to $51.2 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $36.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

Free cash flow increased to $31.9 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $25.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations increased to $21.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $16.1 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations increased to $19.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $13.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019.