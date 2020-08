I believe that we are going to go looking towards the 1.20 level eventually, but quite frankly I do not think that we get there overnight. This is a market that has been overbought for some time, so I think the healthiest thing we can do is either consolidate or pull back. After all, markets cannot go in one direction forever, despite the fact that they often tried to. I believe that the 1.15 level is now the “floor” in the market, and therefore I have no interest in shorting until we get well below that important figure.