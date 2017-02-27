RSS
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:16

Financial Times уже пишет о нашумевшем решении КСУ (подписка):

Ukraine’s constitutional court has ruled that basic powers of one of the top anti-corruption bodies are illegal, in a significant blow to Kyiv’s western-backed efforts to crack down on widespread corruption.

In its ruling made public on Wednesday, the court said the National Agency on Corruption Prevention had no constitutional right to punish public servants for filing false information in their asset declarations or to review their declarations. The court also ruled that the declarations are not to be available to the public, prompting the agency to remove them from its website. 

The compulsory electronic asset register was set up in 2016 under pressure from western donors and was deemed an essential tool to combat bribery and corruption of Ukrainian officials by oligarchs.

“[It’s] the elimination of the declaration system and destroys a significant part of the anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity,” said Antac, an anti-corruption watchdog referring to reform efforts that started after the 2014 ousting of a pro-Russian president.

Antac and other critics said the ruling marked the latest step in a systematic effort by vested interests to exploit Ukraine’s corrupt court system and dismantle anti-corruption architecture.

This and other recent controversial rulings by the constitutional court were triggered by appeals from pro-Russian and oligarch-backed MPs who form a minority in Ukraine’s parliament. They oppose reform efforts and Kyiv’s engagement with the IMF.

The ruling is set to strain Ukraine’s relations with foreign backers whose multibillion-dollar financial support has propped up the country since Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea and orchestration of a separatist war in the eastern Donbas region. 

In response to a case brought by pro-Russian MPs, the constitutional court issued a ruling in late August that undermined the authority and leadership of the NABU anti-corruption bureau, which was set up to investigate corruption among public servants. 

The court said NABU’s director was unconstitutionally appointed by presidential decree in 2015. Parliament was given several months to amend legislation governing NABU by transferring authority to appoint its director from the president to the government.

The IMF and EU have delayed the disbursement of billions of dollars in funds to Kyiv in recent months amid legal challenges to anti-corruption bodies and concerns over the independence of the central bank.

Foot-dragging on critical reform of Ukraine’s unruly judiciary has sparked doubt over the reform credentials of Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian elected president in 2019 on promises to “break the system.”

Mr Zelensky’s representative to the constitutional court criticised its ruling and claimed that some judges had conflicts of interest as they were themselves being probed for not fully disclosing assets.

The president’s office said he stood by anti-corruption reforms and would submit legislation to reboot the asset declaration agency.

“The president will certainly use his right of legislative initiative to restore the sustainable and most effective operation of the electronic declaration system and the inevitability of liability for intentional violations of these rules,” Mr Zelensky’s office stated.

On the issue of speeding up reform of the judiciary, a person close to Mr Zelensky told the Financial Times: “There is currently an assessment of all officials in the administration, especially those who deal with legal and judicial reforms.”

“Obviously, the president is unhappy with the status quo,” the person added.

https://www.ft.com/content/1567e6e5-247 ... 9y5VW7reVc
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:17

  vladus17 написав:
П.С. Купил в Альфе по 28.48 еще в 10-11 утра, пару К, себе в убыток ,до этого продавал по 28.3. Нервы не выдержали начитавшись на ночь про вчерашние обвалы рынков :oops:

Как по-вашему эти обвалы рынков должны сказаться на гривне ? Где рынки и где мы :)
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:22

  Игорь написав:
  vladus17 написав:
П.С. Купил в Альфе по 28.48 еще в 10-11 утра, пару К, себе в убыток ,до этого продавал по 28.3. Нервы не выдержали начитавшись на ночь про вчерашние обвалы рынков :oops:

Как по-вашему эти обвалы рынков должны сказаться на гривне ? Где рынки и где мы :)

Чекните что произошло с гривной в Марте этого года.
В 2008ом кстати тоже.
Life is good.
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:29

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

  Игорь написав:Как по-вашему эти обвалы рынков должны сказаться на гривне ? Где рынки и где мы
никак, мы достаточно изолированы от всех, на курс в основном влияют административно, если нет паники. Рыночное курсообразование у нас невозможно в принципе. Экономика долларизирована и предположить что НБУ (или кто-то другой) действует независимо - равносильно наделить его полномочиями рады, президента и верховного суда вместе взятыми так как обвалив (или подняв) курс можно в минуту обогатить десяток нужных (обанкротив миллионы "ненужных") людей. Понятно что таких полномочий нет ни у кого (даже у Авакова), а курс это компромисс и предмет торга власти с олигархами. Кто нибудь верит что наши олигархи зарабатывают в рыночных условиях? они бы давно обанкротились, поэтому курс тоже нерыночный, гривна на 20-30% недооценена в угоду олигархам экспортёрам, но так чтобы не падал импорт, на котором греет руки бюджет и мелкий бизнес. Девал с 12 до 24 не был экономически обоснован, только психологически, шла война, звр на нуле, лютый дефицит валюты. Сейчас такого дефицита нету, звр по сравнению с 2015 выросли, доллар должен быть меньше 24, а не больше.
верю в евро... по 1,4
не читаю UA, kyk, hume, Первый, ib_investor, Amat
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:43

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

  vitaliian написав:Кто нибудь верит что наши олигархи зарабатывают в рыночных условиях? они бы давно обанкротились, поэтому курс тоже нерыночный, гривна на 30-50% недооценена в угоду олигархам экспортёрам, но так чтобы не падал импорт, на котором греет руки бюджет и мелкий бизнес.


Этими рассуждениями Вы как раз сами признали наличие динамического баланса, в просторечии именуемого рынком. :D
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:54

  vitaliian написав:
  Игорь написав:Как по-вашему эти обвалы рынков должны сказаться на гривне ? Где рынки и где мы
никак, мы достаточно изолированы от всех, на курс в основном влияют административно, если нет паники. Рыночное курсообразование у нас невозможно в принципе. Экономика долларизирована и предположить что НБУ (или кто-то другой) действует независимо - равносильно наделить его полномочиями рады, президента и верховного суда вместе взятыми так как обвалив (или подняв) курс можно в минуту обогатить десяток нужных (обанкротив миллионы "ненужных") людей. Понятно что таких полномочий нет ни у кого (даже у Авакова), а курс это компромисс и предмет торга власти с олигархами. Кто нибудь верит что наши олигархи зарабатывают в рыночных условиях? они бы давно обанкротились, поэтому курс тоже нерыночный, гривна на 20-30% недооценена в угоду олигархам экспортёрам, но так чтобы не падал импорт, на котором греет руки бюджет и мелкий бизнес. Девал с 12 до 24 не был экономически обоснован, только психологически, шла война, звр на нуле, лютый дефицит валюты. Сейчас такого дефицита нету, звр по сравнению с 2015 выросли, доллар должен быть меньше 24, а не больше.

Ваши выводы по цифре 24 не обоснованы.Математика упрямая вещь.Гривну вводили в оборот при цифре 1.76 за зелёный.Возьмите инфляцию за эти годы у нас и США и получите цифру далеко за 30.Главное верьте.А лучше положите все,что нажито непосильным трудом, в банк под 10% в гривне.И ждите 24.
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:57

ВВП США в 3-м квартале вырос на 33,1% q-o-q. В годовом исчислении статистика не приводится, но с учетом результата 2-го квартала -11%, можно предположить, что где-то -3-4%.

Зображення

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/29/us-gdp- ... e%20period.
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:57

В Украине под блокировку попали даже мелкие переводы: банки проверяют всех
https://www.obozrevatel.com/economics/f ... t-vseh.htm

Кто то уже сталкивался?
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 14:59

  vladus17 написав:В Украине под блокировку попали даже мелкие переводы: банки проверяют всех
https://www.obozrevatel.com/economics/f ... t-vseh.htm

Кто то уже сталкивался?

А чинушам можно не подавать декларации и грабить бюджет. :evil:
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 29 жов, 2020 15:07

  vladus17 написав:В Украине под блокировку попали даже мелкие переводы: банки проверяют всех
https://www.obozrevatel.com/economics/f ... t-vseh.htm

Кто то уже сталкивался?

Пока вся мелочь проходит, никаких проблем нет
