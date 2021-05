zРадио написав:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated on Tuesday that the Biden administration takes inflationary risk very seriously and that the proposed economic plans took those into account.Commenting on the United States Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments, Psaki stated that US President Biden "agrees with his secretary," and that they are working with experts who are closely watching the interest rates.Psaki also noted that the administration's view and those that they consulted is that the potential rise in interest rates would only be temporary and that benefits of proposed investments "far outweigh any potential risk."