Додано: Сер 19 тра, 2021 19:12

The Biden administration will impose but immediately waive sanctions on the Switzerland-based company overseeing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, according to several people familiar with the decision.In a report to Congress on Wednesday, the State Department said Nord Stream 2 AG is engaged in sanctionable activity under U.S. law but the Biden administration decided to waive the sanctions for national security reasons, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity