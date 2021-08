The most-active steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for January delivery, ended up 4% to 5,354 yuan ($827.68) a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures opened 4.9% higher before giving up most of the gains.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 rose by $4 to $156 a tonne, according to SteelHome consultancy.