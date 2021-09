Change in non-farm payrolls: +235,000 vs. +733,000 expected and +943,000 in July



Unemployment rate, August: 5.2% vs. 5.2% expected and 5.4% in July



Average hourly earnings, month-over-month: 0.6% vs. 0.3% expected and 0.4% in July



Average hourly earnings, year-over-year: 4.3% vs. 3.9% expected and 4.0% in July