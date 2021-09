The main countries-suppliers of goods to Ukraine were China (with a share of 15.3%), Germany (9.4%), and Russia (8.5%).



Most of all, Ukraine exported grains, ferrous metals, fats, and oils of animal or vegetable origin.



The most active buyers of Ukrainian products were also China (with a share of 14.4%), Poland (6.7%), and Russia (5.5%).



The EU countries together occupy 44% of imports and 38% of exports of Ukraine.