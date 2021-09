The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, tumbled 5% to 643 yuan ($99.58) a tonne as of 0247 GMT. They had dived 12% so far this week.



Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 fell $4 to $115.5 a tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy.