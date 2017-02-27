RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #<1 ... 8294829582968297

Прогноз курсу долара міжбанк на 01.10.2021

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС 4 5 145
Менше 26,00
3%
5
26,00-26,50
6%
9
26,50-27,00
24%
35
27,00-27,50
46%
67
27,50-28,00
10%
15
28,00-28,50
5%
7
28,50-29,00
0
0
29,00-29,50
1%
1
29,50-30,00
1%
1
Більше 30,00
3%
5
Всього голосів : 145
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 вер, 2021 15:28

  alex10 написав:
  juristkostya написав:
  alex10 написав:Поверніть донпедро-тім !!! Вони ж бо - патрітичні прафесіанали!
https://censor.net/ua/news/3288992/dani ... _shtuchnym

Мне кажется, постить "аналитику" такого уровня - просто позор по стандартам нашего форума

А це - не аналітика. Це просто наведення фактів на правах вихідного дня ДЛЯ аналізу :)


"Так говорит ЗЕратустра." :-D
sergey_sryvkin
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 898
З нами з: 19.02.14
Подякував: 360 раз.
Подякували: 468 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 вер, 2021 18:15

  Striker написав:
  orest написав:Виглядає на те, що Байден з британською королівською родиною і підданими корони, вирішили змішати ЄС (Німеччину-Італію-Австрію і решта прокремлівських країн) з лайном (москальським газом і нафтою) що і стане адекватним покаранням шрьодерам-шмеркелям.

Шедеврально. :)
  orest написав:І якщо Німеччину треба буде прибити терміново, то євро може динамічно опуститися до паритету, абсолютно неочікувано для свідків 1,25-1,4 і тд :mrgreen:

:D
  vitaliian написав:
  Investor_K написав:Какимибудет курс евро к гривне через год?
1,4 к доллару а к гривне 40-41

Нік vitaliian не єдиний, хто проповідував беззаперечні 1,4 в 2021, але один з найяскравіших. І аргументи стопудові були "бо колись так було".
В кінці 2020 року я сам обережно припускав варіант біля 1,25 на 2021
viewtopic.php?p=5083963#p5083963 25 жовтня 2020
viewtopic.php?p=5111057#p5111057 1 грудня 2020
Але потім зрозумів, що це мало ймовірно: viewtopic.php?p=5167444#p5167444 10 лютого 2021 вперше про це написав. Пізніше ще кілька разів повторював
orest
Аватар користувача
10

Форумчанин року
 
Повідомлень: 4004
З нами з: 10.03.14
Подякував: 5992 раз.
Подякували: 5427 раз.
 
Профіль
3
10
19
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 вер, 2021 18:43

Разбор причин падения цен на ЖРС от Financial Times. Статья подписочная, поэтому даю текстом. Если коротко, то главные две - торговая война Китая с Австралией, крупнейшим мировым экспортером железорудного сырья, и назревающий кризис на рынке недвижимости и строительства самой Поднебесной, заигравший красками после технического дефолта Evergrande, тамошнего оператора №1 на рынке жилья. В 2008-2009 гг, кстати, обвал спроса на руду и металлы тоже был результатом перегретого рынка недвижимости. Правда, в первую очередь не Китая, а США

Iron ore tumbles 20% in worst week since 2008 financial crisis

Iron ore has endured one of its worst weekly performances on record as Chinese steel mills dumped the commodity in response to government production curbs and a cooling property market.
The steelmaking raw material, which hit a record high above $230 a tonne in May, traded at $100.80 on Friday, down 22 per cent over the week, according to a price assessment by S&P Global Platts.
The last time it suffered a sell-off of this magnitude was during the financial crisis in 2008, analysts said.
Beijing wants its vast steel industry to hold production flat at just over 1bn tonnes this year in an effort to slow its steel-intensive economy, which has recovered strongly since the earlier stages of the pandemic.
Amid simmering diplomatic tensions with Australia, the world’s biggest producer of iron ore, the Chinese government is taking a more active role in curbing steel output as the year’s end approaches, according to analysts and traders.
“It’s quite a brutal policy to roll out,” said Tom Price, analyst at Liberum, a London-based brokerage. “No one believed they would do it but it looks like they are going to.”
Although Chinese crude steel production dropped in July and August by 8 per cent and 12 per cent respectively, it is still up 5 per cent in the year to date on 2020, suggesting deeper cuts to come if Beijing is to hit its target.
“The production cuts really seem to be working,” said Erik Hedborg, lead iron ore analyst at consultancy CRU. “Demand for additional volumes is simply not there any more.”
The curbs had prompted Chinese steel mills to panic sell, traders said, with a view to reducing their iron ore inventories by dumping contracted cargoes into the secondary market at big discounts.
Another factor weighing on iron ore is the property market in China, where construction activity is expected to slow in the fourth quarter and into 2022.
Analysts say the liquidity crisis at Evergrande, China’s most indebted property company, could lead to credit being rationed for other developers.
“The real estate sector is a major concern,” said Hedborg. “Evergrande is something people are watching closely in China as a leading indicator for construction activity going forward.”
The dramatic collapse in the iron ore price will also have a big impact on major mining houses, which have been paying record dividends to shareholders on the back of booming profits from their iron ore businesses.
Shares in Anglo American and Rio Tinto endured the largest falls on London’s FTSE 100 index on Friday after UBS slashed its earnings forecasts and advised clients to sell.
“Iron ore supply has been broadly stable in 2021 but will lift over the next few months if Vale and Rio Tinto are able to achieve their 2021 guidance,” said UBS analyst Myles Allsop. “This will result in a material build [up] in iron ore inventories at Chinese ports and a sharper fall in iron ore prices over the next six months than previously expected.”
The dramatic decline in the price of iron ore comes as the price of coking coal, the other ingredient needed to make steel, hits record levels in China due to a supply crunch.
The domestic coking coal price reached $577 a tonne on Friday, up almost 60 per cent in the past month. Covid-related supply disruptions have hit imports from Mongolia, while Australian coal cannot enter China because of a ban imposed by Beijing.
zРадио
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 11082
З нами з: 02.05.18
Подякував: 2488 раз.
Подякували: 5471 раз.
 
Профіль
16
7
3
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 вер, 2021 18:49

  Denik написав:Як і передбачалось, збільшення ціни газу в Європі призводить до зупинки виробництв.
https://biz.censor.net/news/3288903/evr ... roenergiyu
Їх конкуренти в США отримали перевагу. Це збільшить темпи зростання ВВП США, відповідно підвищення ставки в США почнеться раніше, наж в ЕС. Відповідно долар подорожчає відносно євро. Можливо 1:1.
Слава Меркель, Шредеру та Рютте :D .

P.S. Любителі зради казали, що Німеччина купляє по довготерміновим контрактам з ціною 220-250. Де вони ці контракти у виробництв, що зупинились???

Так не у всех прямые контракты с Газпромом). Крупные потребители получают газ по стабильным ценам, а не по спотовым 1000 евро
Lavic
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 6
З нами з: 18.12.08
Подякував: 36 раз.
Подякували: 1 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 вер, 2021 18:50

  Denik написав:Як і передбачалось, збільшення ціни газу в Європі призводить до зупинки виробництв.
https://biz.censor.net/news/3288903/evr ... roenergiyu
Їх конкуренти в США отримали перевагу. Це збільшить темпи зростання ВВП США, відповідно підвищення ставки в США почнеться раніше, наж в ЕС. Відповідно долар подорожчає відносно євро. Можливо 1:1.
Слава Меркель, Шредеру та Рютте :D .

P.S. Любителі зради казали, що Німеччина купляє по довготерміновим контрактам з ціною 220-250. Де вони ці контракти у виробництв, що зупинились???

Так не у всех прямые контракты с Газпромом). Крупные потребители получают газ по стабильным ценам, а не по спотовым 1000 евро
Lavic
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 6
З нами з: 18.12.08
Подякував: 36 раз.
Подякували: 1 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 8294829582968297
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Zebra і 7 гостей
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют 1 ... 2721, 2722, 2723
Искатель » Пон 27 лют, 2017 17:04
27229 8959530
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Суб 18 вер, 2021 18:37
DmitryK
Валютный рынок в мире 1 ... 771, 772, 773
Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15
7725 7670877
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 17 вер, 2021 19:39
ЛОБ
Вести с полей. Продуктовые рынки в валютном контексте 1 ... 106, 107, 108
Surfer » Сер 31 лип, 2019 03:53
1071 2158316
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 08 вер, 2021 12:15
wild2006

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Альфа-Банк (98046)
18.09.2021 19:50
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.