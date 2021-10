India coal crisis brews as power demand surges

Indian utilities are scrambling to secure coal supplies as inventories hit critical lows after a surge in power demand from industries and sluggish imports due to record global prices push power plants to the brink.

Over half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants have fuel stocks of less than three days, government data shows, far short of central guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks.

Prices of power-generation fuels are surging globally as electricity demand rebounds with industrial growth, and tightening supplies of coal and liquefied natural gas.

India is competing against buyers such as China, the world's largest coal consumer, which is under pressure to ramp up imports amid a severe power crunch