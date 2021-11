The Turkish currency fell to an all-time low of 10.44 lira to the dollar early on Tuesday and was last at 10.29, down 2.3 per cent. The rise in the dollar is just the most recent concern for the lira, which has fallen 28 per cent this year, the worst performance of any emerging market currency. Much of that move has happened since September, when the Turkish central bank made the first of two unexpected rate cuts under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan . Another cut may come this week.