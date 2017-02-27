RSS
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС
Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:21

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Странно, но бакс чуть вниз - ждали еще жестче (подъема ставки сейчас)?
Вроде, всё по прогнозам (более ястребиным, т.е последним):
и тейперинг, и ставки.
Надо понимать, рынок выдохнул от несостоявшейся катастрофы (для медведей по баксу) - примерно, как у нас, неделю назад, хотя и по другой причине.

Ну или "прогноз уже заложен в сегодняшнюю цену".

апд. а ну да. и омикрон сбил Федю с пантелыку.
он сцко быстрый и техничный, шо Усейн Болт.
В Лондоне сегодня уже 60% случев - новый "простагрип".

https://www.investing.com/news/stock-ma ... on-2713006

Investing.com - The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero Wednesday, but said it would step up the tapering of bond purchases and signaled that it would raise rates at least twice next year to curb elevated inflation.

The committee said it would increase the taper of its bond purchases by $30 billion a month in January, double the $15 billion monthly pace announced in November.

The Fed flagged "inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market," as factors that led to the central bank's decision to speed up the pace of bond tapering.

The aggressive tweak on the taper was largely expected after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently flagged concern about inflation and conceded that it was “good time to retire that word [transitory].”

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, was up 0.6% in October, pushing the rate for the 12 months through October to 5%, well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The Fed's pivot on inflation has some worried the central bank could be forced to tighten policy more aggressively just as the economy is expected to slow in 2022.

"The pressure is on the Fed to act but after waiting on the sidelines for so long and falling behind the curve, the aggressive action arguably needed to stem the backup in costs will likely come with a significant consequence for growth," Stifel said in a note.

The Federal Open Market Committee left its benchmark rate unchanged in the range of 0% to 0.25%.

The faster pace of tapering points to the bond purchasing program ending in March, paving the way for rate hikes to get underway in the summer of 2022.

The Fed is now projecting its benchmark rate to rise to 0.9% in 2022, suggesting two-and-a-half rate hikes next year, the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections showed. That represents a sharp contrast from prior expectations when members were equally split on whether to lift rates once in either late 2022 or early 2023.

For 2023, the Fed sees the Federal funds rate at 1.6%, up from its prior projection of 1.0%, pointing to three hikes.

The Fed will continue to hike until reaching its terminal rate for Fed funds – the rate that is consistent with full employment and stable inflation – of 2.5%.
Some question, however, whether the central bank will be able to reach this rate amid fears about a slowing economic growth.
matroSkin
Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:32

  Zebra написав:
  vitaliian написав:
  Shaman написав:думаю Европа сделает свои выводы...
людьми управляет жадность, выводы сделают до того момента пока газ не вернётся к своим 350$ куб. Газ самое удобное топливо, его легко подать в квартиры, трубу подвёл вентиль открыл и всё .


$350 можливо тільки якщо заключити прямий контракт з Газпромом і то на умовах капітуляції. У 2009 здається за щастя було $400 прописаних у контракті.

Дешевле $700 за 1000 кубів газу вже не буде.


Брехня

Средняя цена, руб. / тыс. куб. м (включая акциз и таможенные пошлины)
17 838,9

https://www.gazprom.ru/press/news/2021/ ... cle543812/
Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:38

  Shaman написав:1000 дол за газ - это экономически не обоснованная цена при пересчете на теплотворность. никто эту цену платить не согласен. причина этой цены - искусственный дефицит газа, созданный РФ в Европе.

просто в один момент переключиться на другие виды топлива не получится. а в Германии на газу работают маневременные мощности по производству э/энергии. на самом деле нормальная бизнес-модель, просто никто не ожидал монопольного злоупотребления поставщика газа (а зря :D )

зато теперь все все понимают, и думаю Европа сделает свои выводы...


А что насчет сжиженного газа из США и Катара, насколько возросли обьемы поставок на рынок ЕС в этом году? Кстати что там насчет обьемов по трубопроводам из Норвегии? Выводы Европа сделает однозначно :)
Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:43

  Первый написав:Брехня

Средняя цена, руб. / тыс. куб. м (включая акциз и таможенные пошлины)
17 838,9

https://www.gazprom.ru/press/news/2021/ ... cle543812/

Ну звичайно, так нам Газпром розігнався нальє газу по такій ціні :mrgreen:

P.S. Молдова законтрактувала газ по $790. Шах і мат.
2
Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:50

  kluychkooleg написав:
  Investor_K написав:Прикупил у проверенных людей качественной самогонки. Натурпродукт и органика. При любых раскладах не в проигрышее.


А печень свою спрашивали?

Це ж на продаж ;)
Цікаво, що, скажімо так, "умовні білі" (популяції, де переважають маркери Y-Hg R1a та R1b) мають гени для ферментів, які розкладають етанол. Тобто "пиячать" ДУЖЕ давно. Не менше 10-15 тис. років, мабуть. Раніше, ніж почали пити молоко кіз/корів (в дорослому віці, тобто). :roll:
Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:57

Сенат схвалив у вівторок закон про підвищення ліміту державного боргу на $2,5 трлн - до $31,4 трлн

Аліса в задзеркаллі... :lol: :lol:
1
Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:59

  Zebra написав:
  Первый написав:Брехня

Средняя цена, руб. / тыс. куб. м (включая акциз и таможенные пошлины)
17 838,9

https://www.gazprom.ru/press/news/2021/ ... cle543812/

Ну звичайно, так нам Газпром розігнався нальє газу по такій ціні :mrgreen:

P.S. Молдова законтрактувала газ по $790. Шах і мат.


Брехня

Цена на газ для Молдовы составила $450 за тысячу кубометров.
Стане дешевше і на цю ціну заб‘ють
Сер 15 гру, 2021 23:19

  Первый написав:
  Zebra написав:
  Первый написав:Брехня

Средняя цена, руб. / тыс. куб. м (включая акциз и таможенные пошлины)
17 838,9

https://www.gazprom.ru/press/news/2021/ ... cle543812/

Ну звичайно, так нам Газпром розігнався нальє газу по такій ціні :mrgreen:

P.S. Молдова законтрактувала газ по $790. Шах і мат.


Брехня

Цена на газ для Молдовы составила $450 за тысячу кубометров.
Стане дешевше і на цю ціну заб‘ють

$450 баксів це 17 838,9 рублєй? :lol:

В будь-якому разі нам менше, ніж 700 баксів з доставкою за 1000 кубів газ у наступному році на світить, хіба, що доведеться юридично оформити капітуляцію.
2
Сер 15 гру, 2021 23:24

  exo написав:
  juristkostya написав:а почему "онлайн" = 100-200 евро? В том же ПУМБе суточный лимит в миллионах (точную цифру не помню).

А на каком из миллионов к Вам придёт в гости финмон?) Это уже не говоря о % снятия)

*Відправлено з Чату

процентов за снятие нет.
Финмон - не сказать, что приятно, но при наличии белых доходов приемлемо.
Сер 15 гру, 2021 23:24

  Первый написав:Брехня

Средняя цена, руб. / тыс. куб. м (включая акциз и таможенные пошлины)
17 838,9

https://www.gazprom.ru/press/news/2021/ ... cle543812/



По итогам года средняя цена подрастет еще на 15 а то и на 20%... с учетом того что Газпром поменял тактику и не собирается запускать СП-2 до лета, к концу сезона все хранилища будут заполненны по минимуму, как результа спрос на газ весь следующий год будет превышать предложение и цена будет соответствующая. Кстати, по долговременным контрактам она также пересчитывается в привязке к спотовым ценам, но с временным лагом. Вообще есть расчеты, кому интересно может легко найти, что сегодня стоимость газа по паритету "зеленой" и тепловой электроэнергии примерно $450-475, так что цена в ближайшие годы на споте врядли опустится ниже этой цифры, ну разве что будет новый "черный лебедь" типа ковида.
