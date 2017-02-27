Додано: Сер 15 гру, 2021 22:21

Странно, но бакс чуть вниз - ждали еще жестче (подъема ставки сейчас)?Вроде, всё по прогнозам (более ястребиным, т.е последним):и тейперинг, и ставки.Надо понимать, рынок выдохнул от несостоявшейся катастрофы (для медведей по баксу) - примерно, как у нас, неделю назад, хотя и по другой причине.Ну или "прогноз уже заложен в сегодняшнюю цену".апд. а ну да. и омикрон сбил Федю с пантелыку.он сцко быстрый и техничный, шо Усейн Болт.В Лондоне сегодня уже 60% случев - новый "простагрип".Investing.com - The Federal Reserve k, but said it would step up the tapering of bond purchases and signaled that ito curb elevated inflation.The committee said itdouble the $15 billion monthly pace announced in November.The Fed flagged "inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market," as factors that led to the central bank's decision to speed up the pace of bond tapering.The aggressive tweak on the taper was largely expected after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently flagged concern about inflation and conceded that it was “good time to retire that word [transitory].”The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, was up 0.6% in October, pushing the rate for the 12 months through October to 5%, well above the Fed’s 2% target.The Fed's pivot on inflation has some worried the central bank could be forced to tighten policy more aggressively just as the economy is expected to slow in 2022."The pressure is on the Fed to act but after waiting on the sidelines for so long and falling behind the curve, the aggressive action arguably needed to stem the backup in costs will likely come with a significant consequence for growth," Stifel said in a note.The Federal Open Market CommitteeThe faster pace of tapering points to the bond purchasing program ending in March, paving the way for rate hikes to get underway in the summer of 2022.The Fed issuggesting two-and-a-half rate hikes next year, the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections showed. That represents aThe Fed will continue to hike until reaching its terminal rate for Fed funds – the rate that is consistent with full employment and stable inflation – of 2.5%.Some question, however, whether the central bank will be able to reach this rate amid fears about a slowing economic growth.