Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 20:39

U.S. inflation hit its fastest pace in nearly four decades last year as pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, along with stimulus intended to shore up the economy, pushed prices up at a 7% annual rate.The Labor Department said Wednesday the consumer-price index—which measures what consumers pay for goods and services—rose 7% in December from the same month a year earlier, up from 6.8% in November. That was the fastest since 1982 and marked the third straight month in which inflation exceeded 6%.Prices for autos, furniture and other durable goods continue to drive much of the inflationary surge, fueled by largely pandemic-related imbalances of supply and demand that most economists expect to fade as Covid-19’s impact on economic activity eases. Prices of used cars and trucks soared 37.3% in December from a year earlier, while living room, kitchen and dining room furniture jumped 17.3%.Meanwhile, consumer demand boomed and rental-car companies bought up used cars to rebuild their fleets, sending prices for used autos up 45.2% in June 2021—the most since records began in 1953.Used-auto prices have cooled only slightly, rising at a still staggering rate of 37.3% in December. New-vehicle prices climbed 11.8% last month, the sharpest pace since 1975.Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG, expects the booming demand for goods to reverse in the first half of 2022, easing overall price pressure. “I do think we’ll get back to some semblance of normal as people run through their savings and, hopefully, as we move past Omicron,” she said.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in congressional testimony Tuesday said he was optimistic supply-chain issues would ease this year and help bring inflation down. However, he also noted that the smaller U.S. labor force “can be an issue going forward for inflation, probably more so than these supply-chain issues,” Mr. Powell said.The December inflation data suggest a mixed initial impact of the Omicron variant, which is posing a new threat to the economy as the pandemic enters its third year. Prices for airline fares and, in particular, hotels accelerated in December, though those for recreation services fell. Prices for in-person services generally slumped during previous surges in Covid-19 infections.Gasoline prices increase 58.1% in November from a year earlier was the sharpest since 1980.Rent gains slowed early in the first year of the pandemic as people stayed put, moved in with family or bought a home of their own. However, rental costs rebounded in 2021, with rents for tenants up 3.3% in December.Meanwhile, owners’ equivalent rents—the Labor Department’s estimate of what homeowners would have to pay each month if they were renting their own home—climbed to 3.8%. Economists expect gains for both to accelerate in 2022, creating new inflationary pressures as those created by supply-chain constraints ease.Gains in energy prices—which had been driven by pandemic-related disruptions as well as by weather and geopolitical factors—showed signs of flagging, with gasoline prices falling 0.5% in December from November. However, food inflation remains elevated, rising 0.5% in December from November, a slightly slower pace than the prior month.