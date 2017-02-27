RSS
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС
У чому Ви збираєтеся зберігати свої заощадження у 2022 році?

Валютный рынок в контексте ДС 3.2 5 147
Гривня
11%
16
Долар
58%
85
Євро
5%
7
Інші валюти
1%
2
Крипта
4%
6
Нерухомість
7%
11
ОВДП
3%
5
Ваш варіант
10%
15
Всього голосів : 147
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 20:20

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

vitaliian написав:Покупаем в газмясе по .73 сливаем китигруппу по .84

Зображення Зображення
Не благодарите.
Газмяс в последнее время шустрый, с 17:00 продажа .83
alter
 
Повідомлень: 907
З нами з: 14.05.08
Подякував: 328 раз.
Подякували: 200 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 20:39

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

WSJ

U.S. inflation hit its fastest pace in nearly four decades last year as pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, along with stimulus intended to shore up the economy, pushed prices up at a 7% annual rate.

The Labor Department said Wednesday the consumer-price index—which measures what consumers pay for goods and services—rose 7% in December from the same month a year earlier, up from 6.8% in November. That was the fastest since 1982 and marked the third straight month in which inflation exceeded 6%.

Prices for autos, furniture and other durable goods continue to drive much of the inflationary surge, fueled by largely pandemic-related imbalances of supply and demand that most economists expect to fade as Covid-19’s impact on economic activity eases. Prices of used cars and trucks soared 37.3% in December from a year earlier, while living room, kitchen and dining room furniture jumped 17.3%.

Meanwhile, consumer demand boomed and rental-car companies bought up used cars to rebuild their fleets, sending prices for used autos up 45.2% in June 2021—the most since records began in 1953.

Used-auto prices have cooled only slightly, rising at a still staggering rate of 37.3% in December. New-vehicle prices climbed 11.8% last month, the sharpest pace since 1975.

Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG, expects the booming demand for goods to reverse in the first half of 2022, easing overall price pressure. “I do think we’ll get back to some semblance of normal as people run through their savings and, hopefully, as we move past Omicron,” she said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in congressional testimony Tuesday said he was optimistic supply-chain issues would ease this year and help bring inflation down. However, he also noted that the smaller U.S. labor force “can be an issue going forward for inflation, probably more so than these supply-chain issues,” Mr. Powell said.

The December inflation data suggest a mixed initial impact of the Omicron variant, which is posing a new threat to the economy as the pandemic enters its third year. Prices for airline fares and, in particular, hotels accelerated in December, though those for recreation services fell. Prices for in-person services generally slumped during previous surges in Covid-19 infections.

Gasoline prices increase 58.1% in November from a year earlier was the sharpest since 1980.

Rent gains slowed early in the first year of the pandemic as people stayed put, moved in with family or bought a home of their own. However, rental costs rebounded in 2021, with rents for tenants up 3.3% in December.

Meanwhile, owners’ equivalent rents—the Labor Department’s estimate of what homeowners would have to pay each month if they were renting their own home—climbed to 3.8%. Economists expect gains for both to accelerate in 2022, creating new inflationary pressures as those created by supply-chain constraints ease.

Gains in energy prices—which had been driven by pandemic-related disruptions as well as by weather and geopolitical factors—showed signs of flagging, with gasoline prices falling 0.5% in December from November. However, food inflation remains elevated, rising 0.5% in December from November, a slightly slower pace than the prior month.
Delta7
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 219
З нами з: 01.10.12
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 31 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 20:49

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

  alter написав:Газмяс в последнее время шустрый, с 17:00 продажа .83

Зато ощад на падающем рынке полюбому вечером затупит и оставит курс приема высокий))
Hotab
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 6538
З нами з: 15.02.09
Подякував: 428 раз.
Подякували: 1617 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 21:17

  Zebra написав:
  vitaliian написав:Zebra вы хотите чтобы мгновенно открылось 200 новых шиномонтажей и сбили цену? Если в каком то бизнесе растет рентабельность, туда постепенно начинают перетекать средства из менее рентабельных бизнесов. Продавал человек цветы, условно 10% рентабельность, увидел что шиномонтаж гребёт 50% , нашел средства, локацию, вложился в оборудование и открыл новый шиномонтаж, но не на 2й день как вы хотели бы.

А теперь возьмём нерыночные условия, открыли вы пекарню/шиномонтаж а вам бац электричество х3 , или газ х8, купите в другом месте, если цена не устраивает...

Но цены только растут. Я вам привел конкретный пример, шиномонтажей хоть опой жуй, сезон переобувки закончился, мощности простаивают, люди сидят на рабочем месте, приедешь к ним с предложением за 100 грн переобуть резину по ценам 2015 года, тебя пошлют на 3 буквы - но должны же демпингануть, сидят же в потолок плюют. А тут чистыми точно 50 грн выйдет, если вычесть потраченную електроенергию и прочие расходники. Ваша логика не работает в этом случае, а вы все равно утверждаете, что рынок не должен реагировать на выпуск новых денег и демпинговать.

Приезжайте в Николаев на авторынок на Троицкой. Вас переобуот на шиномонтаже за 400 грн. (17-й радиус).
rollo
 
Повідомлень: 1359
З нами з: 20.10.19
Подякував: 43 раз.
Подякували: 136 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 21:29

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

  SherLock написав:я бы снял любые ограничения на покупку ОВГЗ. Но с рядом условий. Главным из них был бы запрет этими деньгами затыкать бюджетные дыры, а расходовать их только на конкретные инвестиционные программы. Ни на субсидии, ни на пенсии, ни на надбавки, а на инвестиции, реализовав которые бюджет получит деньги для субсидий, надбавок и пенсий.
кухара слушал предновогоднее интервью , так вот навеяло - кто удет решать во что инвестировать ? Чиновники с мизерной зарплатой и нулевой ответственностью?
yama
 
Повідомлень: 4095
З нами з: 12.08.17
Подякував: 8252 раз.
Подякували: 975 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 21:31

Re: Валютный рынок в контексте ДС

А шо там в политике ? Может оттуда рост ? Я работал всю неделю не отслеживал.
yama
 
Повідомлень: 4095
З нами з: 12.08.17
Подякував: 8252 раз.
Подякували: 975 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 21:36

  yama написав:А шо там в политике ? Может оттуда рост ? Я работал всю неделю не отслеживал.

кажуть щось в Женеві рішають, тому і курс такий
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 27674
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1370 раз.
Подякували: 2388 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 21:49

ракету хорошо заправили 27.85 / 27.95
Цитрин
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1200
З нами з: 26.06.21
Подякував: 168 раз.
Подякували: 433 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 22:06

  Цитрин написав:ракету хорошо заправили 27.85 / 27.95

лаптеногие стараются, брязкают копьями, завтра - больше! скупайтесь, глупцы!
kwon
 
Повідомлень: 1852
З нами з: 20.03.13
Подякував: 81 раз.
Подякували: 330 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 січ, 2022 22:07

  flyman написав:
  yama написав:А шо там в политике ? Может оттуда рост ? Я работал всю неделю не отслеживал.

кажуть щось в Женеві рішають, тому і курс такий

Кажуть, що нічого не нарішали. Тому очікую, що буде рости і далі...

Краткие выдержки из переговоров:
📌Россия не может указывать НАТО, можно ли им принимать Украину. Решение зависит только от членов альянса.
📌НАТО не собирается уходить с Восточного фланга и менять свою политику.
📌НАТО призывает РФ вывести с территории Грузии, Молдовы, Украины и аннексированного Крыма войска.
📌Россия и НАТО возобновляют работу своих миссий в Москве и Брюсселе.
📌У НАТО и России остаются серьёзные разногласия.
sailed
 
Повідомлень: 529
З нами з: 24.05.16
Подякував: 27 раз.
Подякували: 118 раз.
 
Профіль
