Tommy Stubbington and Naomi Rovnick in London and Kate Duguid in New York 10 MINUTES AGO

US Treasuries sell off as markets price in four Fed rate rises this year

Expectations of higher borrowing costs send equities broadly lower

A Treasury sell-off reignited on Tuesday as investors cranked up their bets on monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve, with markets for the first time fully pricing in four interest rate increases from the US central bank this year.

Treasury yields jumped to a two-year high as traders returned from the long weekend in the US, dragging down equity markets. The benchmark S&P index fell to its lowest level since mid-December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit its lowest point since October.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which rises as the price of the global government debt benchmark falls, climbed as high as 1.86 per cent as the prospects of higher rates on cash deposits and sustained inflation made the security’s fixed-interest payments less appealing. It was up 0.06 percentage points at 1.84 per cent by mid-afternoon in New York.

Meanwhile, the yield on the two-year Treasury note, which closely tracks interest rate expectations, rose to a high of 1.06 per cent — a level not seen since February 2020 — and was trading up 0.06 percentage points at 1.03 per cent.

The Nasdaq, which is stacked with tech groups and other highly valued growth companies sensitive to rising interest rates, dropped 2.1 per cent. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.6 per cent. Rising interest rates can rapidly affect equity valuations when the Fed is expected to quickly change the rate of borrowing costs