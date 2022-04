The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic growth this year as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine and is preparing a $170 billion aid package for nations to deal with the confluence of war, pandemic and sky-high inflation.

"This is a continued, massive crisis response given the continuation of the crisis," Malpass said, noting that the latest relief plan will exceed the $157 billion approved last year to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m deeply concerned about developing countries," Malpass said. "They are facing sudden price increases for energy, fertilizer and food, and the likelihood of interest rate increases. Each one hits them hard."