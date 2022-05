Vote Summary

Question: On the Cloture Motion (Motion to Invoke Cloture: H.R. 7691 )

Vote Number: 190Vote Date: May 19, 2022, 11:46 AM

Required For Majority: 3/5

Vote Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to

Measure Number: H.R. 7691 (Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 )

Measure Title: A bill making emergency supplemental appropriations for assistance for the situation in Ukraine for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, and for other purposes.

Vote Counts:YEAs 86

NAYs 11

Not Voting 3