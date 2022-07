According to Metropoll, Erdogan's approval rating rose from 38.6% in December to 40.7% in January. The number of those who do not approve of the president has fallen 2.8 percentage points in that time, it said. Erdogan's disapproval rating still remained higher though, at 54.4%.



Despite the rise in popularity, Erdogan's approval ratings are still at a multi-year lows. Turks have cited economic woes and mismanagement as the top reasons for their dissatisfaction with Erdogan's government of 19 years.