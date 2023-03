Why Bank Stocks Ranging From Ally Financial to U.S. Bank Are Crashing (Again) Today

By James Brumley – Mar 13, 2023 at 1:49PM

KEY POINTS

Last week's sell-off is now spreading more broadly, to other banks and even non-banking lenders.

Investors are worried SVB Financial's failure is a sign that other banks are in similar trouble.

Long-term-minded investors, however, should consider buying beaten-down bank stocks due to the likelihood they're not going to suffer the same fate.