Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #<1 ... 10404104051040610407

Який курс долара Ви прогнозуєте на 01.04.2023?

Валютний ринок в контексті ДС 5.5 5 135
Менше 38,00
9%
12
38,00-38,50
12%
16
38,50-39,00
10%
13
39,00-39,50
13%
17
39,50-40,00
14%
19
40,00-40,50
19%
25
40,50-41,00
7%
10
41,00-41,50
5%
7
41,50-42,00
1%
1
42,00-42,50
1%
2
42,50-43,00
0
0
43,00-43,50
0
0
43,50-44,00
1%
1
44,00-44,50
1%
1
Більше 45,00
8%
11
Всього голосів : 135
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 20 бер, 2023 17:48

Шановні форумчани, нагадую!
Колеги записують подкасти щодня.
Все про курс валют та прогноз курсу за 2 хвилини.
"Прямо по курсу" від Мінфін
Ірина_
Аватар користувача
Модератор Форуму
 
Повідомлень: 3581
З нами з: 14.09.13
Подякував: 915 раз.
Подякували: 1905 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 20 бер, 2023 21:21

Re: Валютний ринок в контексті ДС

  somilitark написав:ми можемо і самі жити без західної допомоги
Жити за свої - можемо, воювати - ні.
Дюрі-бачі
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 687
З нами з: 29.07.22
Подякував: 58 раз.
Подякували: 60 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 21 бер, 2023 00:25

  Starikan написав:https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/19/economy/central-banks-fed-dollar-liquidity/index.html

The US Federal Reserve and several other major central banks announced a coordinated effort Sunday night to boost the flow of US dollars through the global financial system with the aim of keeping credit flowing to households and businesses.

"The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank are today announcing a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements," the central banks said in a joint statement

Не панікувати, залиють все грошима, доларів всім вистачить)
5kopiyok
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 156
З нами з: 05.11.12
Подякував: 6 раз.
Подякували: 4 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 21 бер, 2023 13:18

Re: Валютний ринок в контексті ДС

Подскажите пожалуйста оптовый обмен валют во Львове, надо несколько к. долларов на евро поменять.
Kripo
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1364
З нами з: 24.07.10
Подякував: 451 раз.
Подякували: 253 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 21 бер, 2023 13:49

  Kripo написав:Подскажите пожалуйста оптовый обмен валют во Львове, надо несколько к. долларов на евро поменять.


https://garant.money/gorod-kursov-valiut/lviv/
Danik
 
Повідомлень: 557
З нами з: 30.01.12
Подякував: 2170 раз.
Подякували: 189 раз.
 
Профіль
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

