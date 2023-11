An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Mr. Gavin Gray held discussions in Warsaw with Ukrainian officials, during November 6-10, 2023, on the second review of the country’s 4-year EFF Arrangement and the 2023 Article IV consultation. At the conclusion of the discussions, Mr. Gray issued the following statement:



“I am pleased to announce that IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on the second review of the EFF. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with Board consideration expected in the coming weeks.



“Ukraine’s four-year EFF Arrangement, with access of about US$15.6 billion (SDR 11.6 billion) was approved on March 31. The IMF-supported arrangement forms part of a much larger international support package for Ukraine that now totals around US$122 billion. The EFF continues to provide a strong anchor for the authorities’ economic program, and program performance has been broadly on track despite the extremely challenging backdrop. All quantitative performance criteria for end-June and indicative targets for end-September were met The majority of structural benchmarks were also met, while a few others are completed with some delay or are underway, reflecting the authorities’ continuing commitment to the overall reform agenda



“The war in Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact on the population and the economy as attacks on critical infrastructure and air strikes continue countrywide. Furthermore, Russia’s termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the destruction of ports have impeded Ukraine’s exports. Despite this, macroeconomic and financial stability have been maintained, thanks to prudent policymaking as well as steady and timely external support. The Ukrainian economy continues to show remarkable resilience and further signs of stabilization as recent economic developments point to a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in 2023 and a substantial disinflation, amid strong reserves and a stable foreign exchange market. IMF staff have therefore upgraded real GDP growth for 2023 to 4.5 percent (from the previous range of 1-3 percent when the EFF first review was completed). However, growth is expected to soften to a range of 3-4 percent in 2024 as the war continues, and downside risks to the outlook remain exceptionally high.