FINANCIAL TIMESColby Smith in New York and Claire Jones in London23 MINUTES AGOFederal Reserve officials have sent the strongest signals yet that they are preparing to cut interest rates, raising the prospect of relief for long-suffering American borrowers for the first time since inflation exploded across the world’s largest economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.In public appearances this week — including a pair of congressional hearings for chair Jay Powell — US central bankers spoke with a newfound assurance about their grip on inflation and readiness to embark on a policy pivot.Buoying their conviction was better than expected economic data, which this week affirmed a continuing downshift in consumer price pressures. That has come alongside a softening of the labour market. At the same time, US banks have warned that lower-income customers are showing signs of financial stress after a long period of high prices.While policymakers stopped short of providing specifics about when and by what magnitude they would be lowering borrowing costs, their rhetoric made clear that a new era is under way. Traders and economists broadly expect the first reduction in September — something Tiffany Wilding, an economist at Pimco, said was a “done deal” following this week’s data.Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee told the Financial Times on Friday it had been a “good week” for a central bank that has aimed to lower inflation without triggering a US recession.“I definitely feel better [now than on Monday],” Goolsbee said. “It’s not just this week, but the data over the past two to three months point to a continuation of what happened in 2023, which was a rapid and very significant drop in inflation.”Goolsbee added that the fall in inflation meant that real interest rates were now automatically more restrictive. “We have tightened in real terms quite a lot while we’ve been sitting and waiting. You only want to be this restrictive for as long as you have to. If you don’t have to, in my view that’s when it’s appropriate to move back to a more normalised posture.”