Pursuant to Section 701 of the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015, this section of the Report seeks to identify any major trading partner of the United States that has: (1) a significant bilateral trade surplus with the United States , (2) a material current account surplus, and (3) engaged in persistent one-sided intervention in the foreign exchange market .

Pursuant to the 2015 Act,14 Treasury finds that no major trading partner of the United States met all three criteria in the current reporting period. Five major trading partners of the United States, however, met two of the three criteria for enhanced analysis in this Report or in the April 2018 Report. Additionally, one major trading partner, China , constitutes a disproportionate share of the overall U.S. trade deficit. These six economies – China, Japan, Korea, India, Germany, and Switzerland – constitute Treasury’s Monitoring List . Japan, Germany, and Korea have met two of the three criteria in every Report since the April 2016 Report (the initial Report based on the 2015 Act), having material current account surpluses combined with significant bilateral trade surpluses with the United States.