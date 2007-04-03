|
|
|
Валютный рынок в мире
|
+ Додати
тему
|
Відповісти
на тему
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Додано: П'ят 07 гру, 2018 09:36
Trump is losing his own trade war against himself - Bloomberg
Deficit grew more than 11 percent through October from the year before and thus pointed to an awkward emerging reality for Trump: It will have reached $600 billion for the first time (+$100 billion, or a fifth, from when Trump took office in January 2017).
Imports targeted by U.S. tariffs had continued to grow through September. At the same time U.S. exports of products targeted for retaliation by China, the EU and other American trading partners had been hit hard, with exports declining more than 26 percent through September.
Приватні інвестиції на ринку Forex, Bonds & Metals.
-
ЛОБ
-
-
- Повідомлень: 9792
- З нами з: 14.12.09
- Подякував: 182 раз.
- Подякували: 938 раз.
-
- Профіль
-
|
|
+ Додати
тему
|
Відповісти
на тему
|
Схожі теми
|
|70612
|170944648
|
|
|13912
|1586029
|
П'ят 07 гру, 2018 09:02
flyman
|
|159
|247843
|
|