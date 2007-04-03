RSS
П'ят 07 гру, 2018 09:36

Trump is losing his own trade war against himself - Bloomberg
Deficit grew more than 11 percent through October from the year before and thus pointed to an awkward emerging reality for Trump: It will have reached $600 billion for the first time (+$100 billion, or a fifth, from when Trump took office in January 2017).
Imports targeted by U.S. tariffs had continued to grow through September. At the same time U.S. exports of products targeted for retaliation by China, the EU and other American trading partners had been hit hard, with exports declining more than 26 percent through September.
Приватні інвестиції на ринку Forex, Bonds & Metals.
