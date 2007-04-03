RSS
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 12 лип, 2019 15:00

vovan_prm
55 vs 200-sma
Приватні інвестиції на ринку Forex, Bonds & Metals.
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 12 лип, 2019 15:17

Барбара Рокфеллер пише :

"The market bought the dollar on the idea from the payrolls report that conditions are so rosy that the Fed will cut only once. This is the wrong deduction. The Fed will be pressured to cut a second time and a third time, too, although perhaps not until 2020, and to get those additional cuts after July 31, Trump is highly likely to fire Powell. The stature of the Fed is going down the tubes whether Powell does the three cuts and shows himself a lackey, or gets fired and some real lackey does it."

її (конгеніальні) висновки щодо підриву довіри до ФРС США невтішні, а втрата незалежності провідного центробанку Світу похитне позиції Змія Всемогутнього - доляра США

ось чому я замислююсь щодо купівлі Євро на можливому повторному тестуванні зони підтримок біля 1,1100 - що збігається разом з місячним ATR на Липень
