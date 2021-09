Committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions.



Purchase government securities at the rate of $4 billion a week and to continue the purchases at this rate until at least mid-February 2022.



Recovery in the Australian economy has, however, been interrupted by the delta outbreak.



GDP is expected to decline materially in the September quarter and the unemployment rate will move higher over coming months.



This setback to the economic expansion is expected to be only temporary.



Decision to extend the bond purchases at $4 billion a week until at least February reflects the delay in recovery and uncertainty of delta outbreak.



Delta outbreak is expected to delay, but not derail, the recovery.