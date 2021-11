Every single day , the world consumes about 100 million barrels and demand is now back to pre-COVID levels despite jet fuel usage (8 per cent of total use) remaining weak due to lingering inconveniences such as quarantines and expensive testing requirements.

According to the BP Statistical Review, of the 100 million barrels per day of daily usage, 60 million are for transportation (27 million by cars, 18 million in heavy hauling trucks, 8 million in planes, and the rest in ships and public transit).

Just how big of a feat will it be to convert a staggering 1.45 billion vehicles , 29,000 aircraft , and 54,000 ships to renewable fuel sources and what is the timeline for them to reach critical scale?