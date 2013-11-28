gmm написав:

из канала 140-145 выпала вниз, ушла ниже 50 машки, сегодня проколола линию поддержки... и впереди



Там будет такое событие...погашение всех не отконвертировавшихся АДР!Акурат после НГ!Кто не перевел АДР в бумаги, будут лить в рынок и делать выплату собственникам.NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES EVIDENCED BYAMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTSREPRESENTING DEPOSITED COMMON SHARES OF:PJSC UkrnaftaONE ADS REPRESENTS SIX SHARESCUSIP: 903727204You are hereby notified, as owners and beneficial owners of the above American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), that we willterminate the Deposit Agreement, dated April 5, 1999, among PJSC Ukrnafta (“Ukrnafta”), The Bank of New York Mellon, asDepositary, and owners and holders of American Depositary Receipts (the "Deposit Agreement"). As a result, the existingADR facility will be terminated effective at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on December 27, 2016.Under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, you have until at least January 2, 2018 to decide if you would like to attempt tosurrender your ADRs for delivery of the underlying shares. If you surrender ADRs for delivery of the underlying shares, youmust pay a cable fee of $17.50, a cancellation fee of up to $0.05 per ADS surrendered and any applicable U.S. or local taxesor governmental charges. Payment should be made payable to The Bank of New York Mellon.Subsequent to January 2, 2018, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, the Depositary may attempt to sell theunderlying shares. If the Depositary has sold such shares, you must surrender your ADRs to obtain payment of the saleproceeds, net of the expenses of sale, any applicable U.S. or local taxes or government charges and a cancellation fee of upto $0.05 per ADS.To surrender your ADRs, the address of the Depositary is: The Bank of New York Mellon, 101 Barclay Street, DepositaryReceipts Division – 15th Floor, Attention: Cancellation Desk, New York, NY 10286. Registered or overnight mail is thesuggested method of delivering DRs to the Depositary.