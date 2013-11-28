RSS
Идеи: портфель

Идеи: портфель
Ринок цінних паперів, аналітика фондового ринку, покупка і продаж акцій, котирування і дивіденди, а також акції-неліквіди. Інтернет-трейдинг на фондовій біржі і брокерські послуги.
  #<1 ... 1760176117621763

В какой акции худшие перспективы в росте до 2018 г.?

Идеи: портфель 3.8 5 100
1. Аваль банк
16%
16
2. Центрэнерго
12%
12
3. Мироновский хлебпр.
11%
11
4. Мотор Сич
25%
25
5. Турбоатом
9%
9
6. Укрнафта
27%
27
Всього голосів : 100
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 24 січ, 2018 18:00

  zzzzzz написав:вероятность того что Юнаф покажет рост выше ИМХО.


Слишком много переменных в уравнении - если то, если это...

Сейчас контору невозможно даже оценить, мультипликаторы отрицательные! Если все сложится идеально для нафты и она начнет показывать стабильную прибыль, то минимум не раньше октября-ноября 2018 можно будет присматриваться к осторожным покупкам.

з.ы. Если будет решение по газу, то в рынок всегда можно войти потеряв всего лишь стартовых 10-15% роста. Зато без рисков и гаданий на кофейной гуще.
“The wisest men follow their own direction” (Euripides)
"Побеждает только терпеливый" (Людовик XIV)
rusich
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 24 січ, 2018 18:07

rusich
19 февраля уже начинаются устные слушания по иску Коломойского где претензия по газу присутствует в т.ч.
Конечно у каждого может быть свое мнение.Но ситуация с Юнафом должна когда-то разрешиться.

А вот еще интересная фишка, простите если пишу бред ))

По делу конфискованных 1,5 млрд.долларов, в приговоре Краматорского суда есть такая цитата

Як наслідок, злочинна організація Особи 1, досудове розслідування стосовно якої
здійснюється в іншому кримінальному провадженні, в період з березня 2010 року
по лютий 2014 року безперешкодно існувала на території України, Російської
Федерації, що дозволило Особі 5, Особі 13, досудове розслідування стосовно яких
здійснюється в іншому кримінальному провадженні, та іншим її керівникам
спланувати та організувати вчинення низки тяжких та особливо тяжких злочинів у
паливно-енергетичному комплексі та банківській сфері, а саме:
-незаконне заволодіння чужим майном - видобутим ПАТ «Укргазвидобування» та
ПАТ «Укpнaфта» скрапленим газом в особливо великих розмірах на загальну суму
2 196 176 418,64 грн

http://nashigroshi.org/wp-content/uploa ... RT-UKR.pdf

Стр 54

Может потребовать возврат украденных денег :lol:
Живите своим умом!
zzzzzz
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 24 січ, 2018 18:47

Я еще 20 декабря о НАФТЕ писал...

  gmm написав:
  rusich написав:Зображення
из канала 140-145 выпала вниз, ушла ниже 50 машки, сегодня проколола линию поддержки... и впереди

Зображення


Там будет такое событие...погашение всех не отконвертировавшихся АДР!
Акурат после НГ!
Кто не перевел АДР в бумаги, будут лить в рынок и делать выплату собственникам.

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES EVIDENCED BY
AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS
REPRESENTING DEPOSITED COMMON SHARES OF:
PJSC Ukrnafta
ONE ADS REPRESENTS SIX SHARES
CUSIP: 903727204
You are hereby notified, as owners and beneficial owners of the above American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), that we will
terminate the Deposit Agreement, dated April 5, 1999, among PJSC Ukrnafta (“Ukrnafta”), The Bank of New York Mellon, as
Depositary, and owners and holders of American Depositary Receipts (the "Deposit Agreement"). As a result, the existing
ADR facility will be terminated effective at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on December 27, 2016.
Under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, you have until at least January 2, 2018 to decide if you would like to attempt to
surrender your ADRs for delivery of the underlying shares. If you surrender ADRs for delivery of the underlying shares, you
must pay a cable fee of $17.50, a cancellation fee of up to $0.05 per ADS surrendered and any applicable U.S. or local taxes
or governmental charges. Payment should be made payable to The Bank of New York Mellon.
Subsequent to January 2, 2018, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, the Depositary may attempt to sell the
underlying shares. If the Depositary has sold such shares, you must surrender your ADRs to obtain payment of the sale
proceeds, net of the expenses of sale, any applicable U.S. or local taxes or government charges and a cancellation fee of up
to $0.05 per ADS.
To surrender your ADRs, the address of the Depositary is: The Bank of New York Mellon, 101 Barclay Street, Depositary
Receipts Division – 15th Floor, Attention: Cancellation Desk, New York, NY 10286. Registered or overnight mail is the
suggested method of delivering DRs to the Depositary.
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 24 січ, 2018 19:49

gmm

Самое печальное что об этом было известно еще ПОЛТОРА ГОДА ТОМУ НАЗАД

11:01 29.09.2016

BNY Mellon c 27 декабря остановит программу ADR для "Укрнафты"
Банк-кастодиан Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY Mellon) объявил об остановке программы по выпуску американских депозитарных расписок (ADR) на акции ОАО "Укрнафта".

Согласно сообщению на веб-сайте BNY Mellon, программа будет остановлена 27 декабря 2016 года. Причина прекращения программы в сообщении не уточняется.

В рамках условий соглашения о депозитарной программе, держатели депозитарных расписок должны до 2 января 2018 года принять решение, желают ли они отказаться от имеющихся депозитарных расписок для получения акций предприятия, на которые были выпущены расписки. В таком случае банк-кастодиан может попытаться продать эти акции и владельцам акций необходимо будет уплатить надлежащие платежи и налоги.

http://interfax.com.ua/news/economic/373311.html
Живите своим умом!
zzzzzz
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 24 січ, 2018 20:09

Укрнафта акций всего 54 228 510

В свободном обороте около 8% - 433 824 ( по цене 100 грн ) это 43 млн.грн
Если допустить что на АДР было 50% получается 22 млн.грн ( 216 тыс.акций)

Зображення

Обратите внимание на обороты за сегодня и обороты с начала падения
К примеру сегодня оборот по безадресным 9460 , по адресным 32 000 , по РЕПО 43 944
Итого за сегодня 85 404 акции.

С начала падения по безадресным прошло 37780 , по адресным 38 000 , по РЕПО 79792
Итоговый оборот 155 572

Вероятно поливалка скоро закончиться. Если конечно владельцы крупных пакетов не захотят затянуть вниз что-бы вообще распродались мелкие владельцы.
Живите своим умом!
zzzzzz
