Therefore, it will be proposed that the Annual General Meeting approve a dividend of EUR 0.62 per share. This would correspond to a maximum dividend payout of EUR 204 million and a payout ratio of 18 per cent.



“We are pleased to be able to pay dividends again and propose a dividend of 62 cents per share for 2017. We aim to achieve a payout ratio of between 20 and 50 per cent,” Strobl said.