SEC. 5. PROHIBITION ON TRANSACTIONS RELATING TO NEW RUSSIAN SOVEREIGN DEBT. (a) In General.—Not later than 90 days after the date of the imposition of a sanction pursuant to section 4(a)(2), the President shall— (1) issue regulations prohibiting United States persons from engaging in transactions with, providing financing for, or in any other way dealing in Russian sovereign debt that is issued on or after the date that is 180 days after such date of imposition of sanctions; and (2) exercise all powers granted to the President by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 13 et seq.) to the extent necessary to block and prohibit all transactions in all property and interests in property of one or more of the financial institutions listed in subsection (c) if such property and interests in property are in the United States, come within the United States, or are or come within the possession or control of a United States person. (b) Russian Sovereign Debt Defined.—For purposes of this section, the term “Russian sovereign debt” means— (1) bonds issued by the Russian Central Bank, the Russian National Wealth Fund, the Russian Federal Treasury, or agents or affiliates of any such institution, with a maturity of more than 14 days; (2) new foreign exchange swap agreements with the Russian Central Bank, the Russian National Wealth Fund, or the Russian Federal Treasury, the duration of which agreement is longer than 14 days; and (3) any other financial instrument, the duration or maturity of which is more than 14 days, that— (A) the President determines represents the sovereign debt of Russia; or (B) is issued by a bank listed in subsection (c). (c) Russian Financial Institutions.—The financial institutions listed in this subsection are the following:
(1) Sberbank. (2) VTB Bank. (3) Gazprombank. (4) Bank of Moscow. (5) Rosselkhozbank. (6) Promsvyazbank. (7) Vnesheconombank. (d) Requirement To Promptly Publish Guidance.—The President shall concurrently publish guidance on the implementation of the regulations issued pursuant to subsection (a).
Andrew2 написав:zzzzzz что такое 35 ярдов, если у них валютных резервов почти на полтриллиона. центробанк выкупит или госбанки заставят, если нужно будет.
Набиулина заявила, что пока не будут предпринимать никаких мер. И это очень логично, поскольку минфин последний год только тем и занимался, что скупал бакс на межбанке. Поскольку такие события были ожидаемы, то краткосрочно правительство воспользуется скачком курса, чтобы слить бакс и решить свои проблемы под шумок "санкций". А потом да, курс откатится, нефть ведь высоко торгуется.
St/2:"За последний год в моем портфеле украинских акций 0,0%","Готовы терять в среднем 20% в долларе = УБа ждет Вас))" Investor_33 - Инвестиции на 3 года от 03.07.2017 "БАВЛ=0,2260, СЕЕН=10,55, МСИЧ=2560, УБ=1030, СиП=2430."
"Центрэнерго" объявило тендер на отбор подрядчика для переоснащения систем подачи, подготовки и сжигания топлива котлоагрегатов №1 и №6 Змиевской ТЭС (Харьковская область) с целью их перевода с дефицитного антрацита на уголь марок "Г" и "ДГ". Об этом сообщается в системе ProZorro, передает БизнесЦензор со ссылкой на Интерфакс-Украина.
Как сообщается, ожидаемая стоимость первой очереди работ - 124,4 млн грн.
Предложения от участников тендера принимаются до 23 апреля, торги состоятся 24 апреля 2018 года.